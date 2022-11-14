THE owner of a popular Cardigan music venue has paid a heartfelt tribute to Hawkwind legend Nik Turner who has died at the age of 82.

Steve Greenhalgh, who runs the Cellar Bar, said the Whitland-based musician had been a loyal supporter since its opening in 2005.

And the man whose saxophone was such an integral part of a band immortalised by their 1971 hit ‘Silver Machine’ was a frequent visitor to Cardigan.

“(Nik) has contributed much time, love and passion to our local music venue, and more to the life of music than can be described in a Facebook post,” said Mr Greenhalgh.

“Nik was here on my opening night back in 2005, and he was here at our last big gig with Acid Mothers Temple and Sendelica on October 17.

“Thank you my friend, for your love and support. You will be forever in our hearts.”

Mr Greenhalgh’s post also included a couple of photos of Nik’s last visit to the Cellar Bar.

“He plonked himself right next to the speaker to soak up the groove from one of the loudest bands in the universe,” he recalled.

“That smile remained on his face from the start to the very end of the night.. bless you mate, rest easy.”

His death was confirmed on his Facebook page and official website on Friday, November 11 with the words: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening.

"He has moved onto the next phase of his Cosmic Journey, guided by the love of his family, friends and fans."

His family added funeral arrangements are still being finalised.