TWO people were sent to hospital after a crash in Pembrokeshire at the weekend.

Police and ambulance responded to a crash on Upper Lamphey Road - between Pembroke and Lamphey - in the afternoon on Sunday, November 13.

Local reports said a car clipped a verge and flipped.

Both victims of the incident were taken to Withybush Hospital for further treatment.

Police confirmed they were at the scene.

"We were called to a single vehicle collision on Upper Lamphey Road, Pembrokes, at 2.35pm on Sunday.

"The road was closed for an hour to allow recovery of the vehicle."

Wales ambulance confirmed they were alos on the scene sending one response vehicle.

“We were called yesterday shortly after 2:30pm, to reports of a road traffic collision on Upper Lamphey Road, Pembroke.

"We sent one rapid response vehicle and two emergency ambulances to the scene, where two people were taken to Withybush Hospital for further treatment.”