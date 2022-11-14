Customers of Santander have been reporting outages with their services this morning.

Reports began appearing on Down Detector for the bank at 8:30 am.

Down Detector is a website used to report online outages and the bank has taken a sharp turn upwards as customers report issues.

According to customer reports on Down Detector, the majority of issues are with mobile and online banking.

Santander banking app update

Replying to a customer on social media, the bank said: “we're aware of an issue with our app. In the meantime, you can access your account via http://santander.co.uk. If you're asked to verify your log on with the app, you can click 'learn more' then 'don't have a smartphone' to verify via an OTP.”

One customer wrote: “Santander, is your app down? I can’t get into it and need to access my account urgently”

Another asked: “Is your app down? I can see other people are having trouble with it too. I can't get onto it.”

At the time of writing more than 1,000 reports of an outage have been made by customers.

Of that number 76% are related to mobile banking while a further 24% are related to online banking.