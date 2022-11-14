A charity coffee morning featuring a bake-off challenge contested by rugby legends has raised more than £14,000 for cancer charities.

The event took place at the Royal Oak, Saundersfoot on Thursday November 3 in aid of Velindre Cancer Centre and Macmillan Cancer Support.

It welcomed sporting stars Tom Shanklin, Josh Navidi and Ceri Sweeney; BBC television presenter, Rachel Treadaway-Williams and Great British Bake-off star baker Michelle Evans-Fecci.

The coffee morning kicked off with appearance testing for the celebrity cakes.

The bake-off trio of Sweeney, Navidi and Shanklin with their creations. (Image: Royal Oak)

Tom Shanklin made cinnamon buns, Josh Navidi went in strong with his mother’s recipe for a white chocolate cheesecake with a homemade berry coulis, and Ceri Sweeney weighed in with a banana cake and went head-to-head with Tom on cinnamon buns.

Michelle judged the bakes on their appearance, then kept a slice for a taste test which streamed live on the Oak’s Facebook page.

The cakes were then added to the cake sale to raise funds, with Josh’s cheesecake winning first place in the final taste test.

He said: “Events like these are just brilliant - it great to raise money for charities that do so much good and I’m delighted to play a part.”

There were cakes and bakes galore for sale to help the fundraising. (Image: Royal Oak)

The Oak’s fundraising efforts included a raffle, silent auction, JustGiving page, and cake sales on the day, and raised a grand total of £14,125. The proceeds will be split equally between both cancer charities.

Pictured outside the Royal Oak are: Cllr. Chris Williams, Rachel Treadaway-Williams, Josh Navidi, Sue Reece, Ceri Sweeney, Michelle Evans-Fecci, Tom Shanklin, Anne Alison and Byron Lloyd (co-owners at Royal Oak) and Nick Elston (Royal Oak general manager.). (Image: Royal Oak)

Event organiser and Royal Oak co-owner, Anne Alison, said: “The support from the local Saundersfoot community has been incredible as always and we’re delighted to have raised vital funds for Macmillan and Velindre.”

Sue Reece, fundraising manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, who attended the event said, “A huge thank you to everyone at The Royal Oak for hosting such an amazing star-studded coffee morning for Macmillan.

“The money raised today will have a huge impact on local people living with cancer, their families and carers and will help us continue providing emotional, practical and financial support.”

MORE NEWS

The Royal Oak will continue raising money through a charity raffle during the festive season. Prizes include tickets to a show of your choice at Motorpoint Arena, a men’s Barbour jacket and a Welsh FA-signed football. Tickets are available to buy at the Oak and the raffle will be drawn on December 19.