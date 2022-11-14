A Haverfordwest carpet fitter caught using his mobile phone whilst driving his Range Rover through the town centre has had his driving disqualification suspended by town magistrates.

Daniel Simms’ licence was endorsed with six penalty points on October 19 after he pleaded guilty to a charge of using his phone whilst driving on the A4076 at Merlins Bridge. As a result, he was ordered off the roads under the totting-up procedure.

A previous attempt to retain his licence before Llanelli magistrates was rejected, with the Bench claiming that either his wife or his daughter would be able to drive him.

But today (Monday, 14 November) his solicitor, Michael Kelleher, told Haverfordwest that this would be virtually impossible to carry out.

The vehicle which he regularly uses is a one-seater vehicle which has been specially adapted to carry the equipment he needs for his work as a self-employed carpet fitter.

“He explained to Llanelli magistrates that there might be exceptional circumstances that might lead to him not being disqualified, but this didn’t translate well with the Bench,” he said.

"We're now three or four weeks into the ban and my client can see the full effects on his business."

Mr Keller asked magistrates to suspend the disqualification pending a Crown Court Appeal which Daniel Simms has lodged against the sentence.

A letter of support was also handed over for the magistrates’ consideration which had been written by Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb.

After considering the evidence, magistrates agreed to the request and lifted the disqualification until the appeal is heard at Swansea Crown Court at a date yet to be announced.

In addition to the penalty points, Sims was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge when the matter was before Llanelli magistrates in October.