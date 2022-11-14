The heroic actions of a Pembrokeshire ship’s engineer, who saved at least three lives when his ship was hit by a German bomber, have been celebrated as his medals are gifted to the community.

Second engineer Francis Joseph Purcell was onboard the SS St Patrick when the ship was struck by a lone German bomber on its way to Fishguard in the early hours of the morning.

The anti-aircraft crew onboard the passenger and mail ferry which ran between Fishguard and Rosslare fired at the plane, but despite this it made a direct hit midships.

The ship broke in half almost immediately and within seven minutes had sunk.

During those terrifying seven minutes Engineer Purcell went back into the engine room and managed to rescue three crew who were trapped there.

The passengers and crew ended up in the cold dark sea off Fishguard Harbour, some waiting two hours to be rescued. While he was in the sea Engineer Purcell went to the aid of an injured man, supporting him in the water until help arrived.

Fishguard man Engineer Purcell was awarded an MBE and the Lloyd’s War Medal for bravery at sea.

Two other crew members, stewardess Elizabeth May Owen of Goodwick and chief radio officer, Norman William Campbell were also awarded medals for their bravery that night.

Engineer Purcell’s medals were left to his son who is now 96 years old. He decided last year that he would like to donate them to be put on display in Fishguard and Goodwick.

Town councillor Billy Shaw, who is also the chairman of the Fishguard branch of the Royal British Legion, and Engineer Purcell’s grandson, Richard Purcell put a plan in gear and the medals were officially unveiled on Saturday, November 12 by Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed, Sara Edwards.

They are now on display for all to see at the Fishguard Ferry Terminal just next to the memorial to those who lost their lives on the SS’s St Patrick, St David and St Andrew.

“I think it’s great,” said Richard Purcell. “Billy has done an excellent job. It was a little bit emotional at the service here today. I wasn’t expecting it to be such a large turn-out. It’s very good.”