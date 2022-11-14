A SPECIALIST playgroup which offers vital support to children with additional learning needs is calling for the people of Pembrokeshire to help them secure a share of £16,000, which will help the charity bounce back from what has been a ‘traumatic period’.

Based at Withybush Hospital, Snap Playgroup offers children needing extra support vital caregiving kids a safe space to learn and develop.

The fate of the charity hung in the balance recently when it lost a vital funding source offered by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The charity has been through a difficult time having to relocate and reducing its service from eight children per playgroup session to four and scaling back the ages they could take from four years to two years old.

But now the charity has a real chance to take a step towards what it was before.

Snap supports children aged 18 months to two years old who need additional learning support (Image: Western Telegraph)

Snap needs your support to win a share of £16,000 (Image: Western Telegraph)

Asked what the money would go on, playgroup manager Cindy Jenkins, simply said, it would help keep the charity going.

“What will the money go on? The continuation of Snap,” said Cindy. “We need to make sure we can continue to operate and this money will go on equipment and services.”

Snap say money received from this fundraiser would go towards equipment for their sensory room, teaching the children about body awareness and to support them with social communication difficulties.

To vote, get one of the vouchers in the Western Telegraph newspaper and simply tick the box beside Snap Playgroup in the voting form

Hand it into the Western Telegraph office at Tangiers, opposite Haverfordwest Airfield; The Avondale public house, Upper Hill Street, Hakin; or the shop, Withybush hospital.

The number of tokens submitted for Snap in comparison to the other charities across the county will be used to allocate the cash. For example, if Snap vouchers amount to a 50 per cent share of the vote, the local charity will receive £8,000 of the pot.