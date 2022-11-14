A trip to a local Tesco store has cost a BMW driver hundreds of pounds in fines as well as his licence.

Miinea Florian drove his BMW 318 along the A4076, from Johnston to Tesco Milford Haven, without insurance on January 27 this year.

Florian, of Moore Street, Stoke-on-Trent, was convicted of driving with no insurance on August 28 this year.

Last month Llanelli Magistrates Court accepted an application to reopen the case and set aside the original sentence, including licence endorsements.

They adjourned sentencing to consider if there were mitigating circumstances that would prevent Florian, 35, being disqualified from driving.

However, on Wednesday, November 9, magistrates at Llanelli decided that Florian had to be disqualified for six months due to repeat offending. His licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

As well as this Florian must pay a fine of £660, costs of £110 and a victim surcharge of £66.

Magistrates took his original guilty plea into account when imposing sentence and told him he must pay the balance of £836 by December 7.