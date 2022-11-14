A 24-year-old Pembroke Dock man has appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates charged with robbery whilst brandishing a knife and a bottle.

Ashley Rickard of Elizabeth Court is alleged to have entered the home of Luke Richards on Saturday, November 12 and robbing him of £80 in cash.

The Crown Prosecution further allege that whilst carrying out this act, Rickard was holding a kitchen knife in his left hand and a bottle in his right hand.

Rickard denies the allegation.

He pleaded guilty to an additional charge of causing criminal damage to a police cell two days later, on November 14.

Rickard appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates this afternoon (Monday, November 14) in police custody when magistrates delined jurisdiction and submitted both charges to the Crown Court.

Crown Prosecutor Anne Griffiths urged magistrates to remand the defendant in custody until his trial however his solicitor, Tom Lloyd, requested that he be released on strict bail conditions.

“He’s never been to an adult prison before and he’s absolutely terrified of this,” he said.

Rickard appeared visibly distressed as he waited for the magistrates to decide on Mr Lloyd’s request.

MORE NEWS

After a short adjournment, they agreed to release Rickard on conditional bail; the conditions are that he resides at his grandparents’ home in Pembroke Dock, that he obeys a daily electronic curfew between 7pm and 7am, that he doesn’t contact the two defence witnesses and that he doesn’t enter the town of Haverfordwest.

The matter will next be heard at Swansea Crown Court on December 12.