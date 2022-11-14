PEMBROKESHIRE schools played some fantastic fixtures against Ceredigion, Swansea and Carmarthen recently.

Under 12s, 13s, 14s and 15s all played some thrilling games in both the boys and girls' section.

The Under 12s side (Image: Western Telegraph)

Reports sent in by Angie Nicholls

Ceredigion Schools u14s 2-4 Pembs Schools u14s

After going down 2-0 after 20 minutes Pembs Schools pulled their socks up and got what they deserved.

After Pembs scored the first goal thanks to Ryan Robertson there was only ever going to be one winner.

It was one-way traffic for the remainder of the game restricting Ceredigion to a few shots from outside the box and a few corners which were dealt with comfortably. Ryan went on to score all four goals.

Man of the match to Will Hilling. A tireless display from start to finish.

The under 14s Ceredigion boys (Image: Western Telegraph)

The under 13s girls (Image: Western Telegraph)

Pembs Schools u14’s 2-4 Swansea Schools u14s

After a nervy opening 15 minutes Pembs held it to 0-0. Then Swansea scored two quick goals.

Pembs dug deep and got a reward just before half time with Carter Heywood scoring from close range.

Second half Pembs dominated possession and that pressure became too when they scored a well taken team goal to make it 2-2 thanks to Will Hillings cool finish.

The game was wide open and could have gone either way with chances at both ends. Swansea scored with 10 minutes to go to make it 3-2 then with four minutes left a controversial goal made it 4-2.

The Under14s side that played Swansea (Image: Western Telegraph)

The under 10s side (Image: Western Telegraph)

Other matches and results:

Ceredigion U13’s girls 2-2 Pembs U13’s girls

Pembs u15s girls vs Carmarthen u15s girls

Pembs u12s vs Swansea Schools