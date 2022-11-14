HAVERFORDWEST Ladies Rugby team swept aside their opponents 99-0 at the weekend.

The girls, who play in the WRU women's league, were one shy of scoring a century against opponents West Swansea Hawks Ladies.

Rhina Swift and Jana Neumann both scored hattricks while Elin Williams kicked 12 scores from the boot as well as bagging a try herself.

The coach for the side said the girls put in an excellent shift.

"Well done everyone. Really great to see everyone working as a team and things that we have been working hard on in training pay off."

The ladies put on a fined display against West Swansea Hawks (Image: Western Telegraph)

Try scorers: Sarah Lawrence x 1 Jodie Williams x1 Rhian Swift x 3 Elin Williams x 1 Jana Neumann x 3 Eloise Hull x 2 Maria Phillips x 1 Lilly Arnold x 2 Delyth Foster x1

Conversions and penalties: Elin Williams x 12