HAVERFORDWEST Ladies Rugby team swept aside their opponents 99-0 at the weekend.
The girls, who play in the WRU women's league, were one shy of scoring a century against opponents West Swansea Hawks Ladies.
Rhina Swift and Jana Neumann both scored hattricks while Elin Williams kicked 12 scores from the boot as well as bagging a try herself.
The coach for the side said the girls put in an excellent shift.
"Well done everyone. Really great to see everyone working as a team and things that we have been working hard on in training pay off."
Try scorers: Sarah Lawrence x 1 Jodie Williams x1 Rhian Swift x 3 Elin Williams x 1 Jana Neumann x 3 Eloise Hull x 2 Maria Phillips x 1 Lilly Arnold x 2 Delyth Foster x1
Conversions and penalties: Elin Williams x 12
