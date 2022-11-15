A trial date has been set for a man accused of wounding with intent and unlawful and malicious wounding and a woman accused of providing a false witness statement about the alleged incident.

Gareth Roberts appeared by video link from custody for a hearing at Swansea Crown Court today, Monday, November 14.

Roberts, 30, denied wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful and maliciously wounding.

Both charges related to the same alleged victim and concerned an incident on December 14 last year.

Dion Morgan, 24, of Three Meadows, also appeared at Swansea Crown Court to deny perverting the course of justice by providing a witness statement knowing it to be false.

Her Honour Judge Catherine Richards set a trial date for March 13 for both defendants and told them they had until the end of December to prepare their defence statements.

Roberts was remanded back into custody until the trial date while Morgan was released on conditional bail.

She was told she must reside at a given Pembrokeshire address and must not contact her co-defendants.

Two other people also appeared in court in relation to the same incident but were given more time to enter their pleas.

Jed Hitchins, 25, denied wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, as well as perverting the course of justice, when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court last week.

Hitchins’ barrister asked for additional time before he entered his plea at crown court. His case was adjourned to November 18. He appeared via video link from prison and was remanded back into custody until then.

Shannon Thomson, 21, of Goshawk Road, was also given more time before she must enter a plea.

At the magistrates court last week she also denied perverting the course of justice by providing witness statements which were not true during an investigation into the alleged December 14 assault.

Her case was adjourned until November 28 when she will be required to enter a plea at crown court.

Until that time she was also remanded on bail, with Judge Richards adding two conditions; that she does not contact any of her co-defendants and that she resides at a given Pembrokeshire address.