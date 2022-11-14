Comedian Joe Lycett has issued an ultimatum to David Beckham over his controversial deal with Qatar to promote the upcoming world cup.

David Beckham is an ambassador for Qatar ahead of the World Cup and is being paid to endorse Qatar.

In a video posted to social media, Lycett has said if Beckham, who he hails a “gay icon” does not pull out of the deal, he will shred £10,000 of his own money.

Joe Lycett issues ultimatum to David Beckham

However, if he does end his deal with Qatar, the comedian has said he will donate the money to charities that support queer people in football.

“You’ve always talked about the power of football as a force for good,” he says in the clip.

He continues: “With that in mind, I’m giving you a choice. If you end your relationship with Qatar. I’ll donate 10 grand of my own money, that’s one grand for every million you’re reportedly getting, to charities that support queer people in football.

“However, if you do not, at midday next Sunday, I will throw this money into a shredder, just before the opening ceremony of the world cup and stream it live on a website.”

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and anyone found participating in same-sex sexual activity can be punished by up to seven years in prison.

Foreign Office advice notes “any intimacy between persons in public can be considered offensive, regardless of gender, sexual orientation or intent”.

David Beckham’s Qatar ambassador role disappoints Three Lions Pride co-founder

An England LGBTQ+ fans’ representative has also expressed disappointment that David Beckham is a paid ambassador for Qatar ahead of the World Cup, having considered him to be a “great ally” of the community.

Three Lions Pride group members have decided not to travel to the finals which start later this month, amid fears their presence could make the local LGBTQ+ community more vulnerable in a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.

The group’s co-founder Di Cunningham believes players speaking out on LGBTQ+ rights have “shown up” tournament organisers FIFA, but reserved particular criticism for those, like former England captain Beckham, who have been paid to endorse Qatar.

“One of the difficulties we’re having is people taking the money in order to promote Qatar, to promote the World Cup,” Cunningham said on a webinar hosted by the Sports and Rights Alliance on Wednesday.

“We’re just so disappointed because the LGBTQ+ community has had David Beckham on a pedestal as a great ally, and then it turns out he’s an ambassador for this World Cup and that’s incredibly disappointing.

“So I hope the message has got through that people will be criticised for that.”

Beckham’s representatives have been contacted for comment by the Press Association.