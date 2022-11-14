A Pembrokeshire accountant has raised hundreds of pounds for a vital cancer charity through his marathon efforts.

David Owen, of Pritchard Accountants in Fishguard, completed his 11th Cardiff Half Marathon this year. He ran to raise money for Cancer Research and, with the help of a generous donation from Fishguard and Goodwick Round Table, he raised £400.

A Cardiff Half veteran, David still finds the event thrilling.

“It is a fantastic occasion and can be very emotional seeing so many fund raisers raising money for very worthy causes,” he said.

“Cancer Research is my chosen charity as it can affect anyone, and they need as money as possible to hopefully develop new treatments.”

David described his training in the run up to the big event as ‘very light’.

“I am there just hoping to finish,” he added.

David said he was very grateful to all his sponsors and gave a special mention to Fishguard and District Round Table which has made several kind donations over the years.

“I’ve already entered again for next year’s run,” said David. “Hopefully to be a bit quicker and raise more funds.”