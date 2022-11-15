A Pembrokeshire guide dog owner has been presented with a top national award.

Eva Rich of Saundersfoot has received the top volunteer accolade from the charity Guide Dogs.

Eva accepted the Princess Alexandra Award for Lifetime Achievement at a ceremony in Reading, hosted by actor Charlie Cox.

The award is a tribute to Eva’s 60-year association with Guide Dogs as an ambassador, speaker and tireless fundraiser.

Eva, who was born with a vision impairment, became totally blind aged 13. She was partnered with her first guide dog, Parkie, at 19 and is now on her seventh dog, Nancy.

Eva said: “I can't imagine life without a guide dog. I’ve had Parkie, Donna, Ulan, Harry, Angie, Oyster and now Nancy. All were Labrador retrievers apart from Ulan, who was a collie retriever cross, and all had different personalities.”

The ceremony praised the personal support Eva gives other volunteers and guide dog owners.

In 1975 she helped to set up the Pembrokeshire fundraising group, which has since raised more than £700,000 for Guide Dogs. At the time, the county had just three guide dog owners, but the number quickly multiplied.

MORE NEWS

Eva was awarded the British Empire Medal in 1991 while working as a typist for electricity board SWEB, a role she carried out for 30 years in Tenby, Haverfordwest and Carmarthen. Her late husband Ralph, who sadly passed away nine years ago this month, was a constant support to her.

Receiving the award, Eva said: "I was absolutely thrilled to win. Being a volunteer for Guide Dogs is great - you meet so many interesting people and make good friends. The guide dogs I have been partnered with have changed my life, so I think it's important to give something back to Guide Dogs.”

Jacquie Hughes-Jones, regional community fundraising manager for Guide Dogs, said: “Eva’s love of life is evident. She loudly and infectiously promotes the value of independence, and she is much loved and admired.”

Eva is looking forward to meeting friends old and new, including guide dogs and their owners, at a coffee morning in the Boathouse in Saundersfoot on Wednesday November 23 from 10am.

Entry is £3 to include coffee and biscuits, and there will be a range of Guide Dogs merchandise on sale, including Christmas cards and gifts. Pop along for a pat and a chat!