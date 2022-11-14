A 63-year-old Uzmaston man has appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates charged with the intentional suffocation of a woman.

Mark Bunney is accused of attempting to strangle the woman at a property in Rosemarket, near Neyland, on the night of Friday, November 11.

Crown Prosecutor Ann Griffiths told magistrates that the alleged incident took place in the complainant’s property.

“She was fast asleep in darkness, but he came in and put a pillow over her head, so that she was unable to breathe,” she said.

Miss Hughes went on to say that the complainant alleges that Bunney told her she had ‘25 seconds of life left’.

“I felt a dead weight on me and was unable to breathe,” she said in a police statement.

Bunney, who is legally represented by Michael Kelleher, denies the charge.

This afternoon he appeared before town magistrates in custody however was released on conditional bail pending his trial, which will take place on January 5, 2021.

The bail conditions are that he resides at a named property in Uzmaston, that he doesn’t contact any of the witnesses and that he doesn’t make any social media contacts in relation to the charge.