A back-to-nature project in Pembrokeshire is showcasing its woodland offerings next month to encourage more people to take part.

The Milkwood Project was set up a year ago to provide access for vulnerable adults to outdoor woodland activities and therapeutic woodwork workshops to enhance their mental health and physical well-being.

It was recently awarded National Lottery funding which means it can extend its range of activities in its idyllic woodland setting in Llawhaden.

These activities include spoon carving, pole lathe turning, charcoal-making, life drawing and shrink pot making, while a weekly whittling club that involves over 10 people learning to make spoons has developed.

Some of these skills will be demonstrated at Stopio bike stop and craft cafe in Narberth on Saturday December 3 from 11am to 4pm to encourage more people to join and benefit from this therapeutic activity.

Pop in to find out more or contact Lee on 07581 882162.