Whitland and Llanelli played out an entertaining encounter in the Admiral National League 1 West, with the visitors coming out on top.
In a high scoring game Llanelli Wanderers came out on top 17-34.
Jack Richards managed to get a first-half try for Whitland by Llannelli proved to strong in the end at LLwyn Ty Gwyn.
The Wanderers sit midtable in the division with three wins and three losses while Whitland currently sit second from bottom with just one win from six games in what has been a challenging season for the Green Machine.
Next up for Whitland is a trip to Penclawdd on December 3.
Results, Admiral National League 1 West: Felinfoel P-P Newcastle Emlyn; Gowerton 19-37 Gorseinon; Llangennech P-P Crymych; Pembroke 19-73 Aberystwyth; Whitland 17-34 Llanelli Wanderers; Yr Hendy 36-34 Penclawdd
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here