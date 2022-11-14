Whitland and Llanelli played out an entertaining encounter in the Admiral National League 1 West, with the visitors coming out on top.

In a high scoring game Llanelli Wanderers came out on top 17-34.

Jack Richards managed to get a first-half try for Whitland by Llannelli proved to strong in the end at LLwyn Ty Gwyn.

Prop Chris Marks handing off a Llanelli Wanderers would be tackler (Image: Paul Rodgers)

Flanker Callum Evans (Image: Paul Rodgers)

The Wanderers sit midtable in the division with three wins and three losses while Whitland currently sit second from bottom with just one win from six games in what has been a challenging season for the Green Machine.

Scrum Half Trystan Rees missing out Centre Liam Price to pass to Flanker Jack Richards (Image: Paul Rodgers)

Jack Richards having taken the pass runs in a first half try for Whitland (Image: Paul Rodgers)

Next up for Whitland is a trip to Penclawdd on December 3.

Owyn Griffiths on a run down the wing (Image: Paul Rodgers)

Results, Admiral National League 1 West: Felinfoel P-P Newcastle Emlyn; Gowerton 19-37 Gorseinon; Llangennech P-P Crymych; Pembroke 19-73 Aberystwyth; Whitland 17-34 Llanelli Wanderers; Yr Hendy 36-34 Penclawdd