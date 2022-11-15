The Welsh Government have announced its plans to use the World Cup as a platform to promote Wales and it's values.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced details of the campaign which will project Wales’ values and secure a positive legacy from the country’s first World Cup campaign in 64 years.

With less than a week to go until Wales plays the first group match against the USA, the Welsh Government’s programme of activities is well underway in a bid to showcase the best of Wales on a global stage.

Part of the campaign includes the formation of 'Llesiau Cymru' which includes former Welsh footballer Prof. Laura McAllister, Olympic silver medallist and World Champion Colin Jackson CBE, London-based DJ and presenter, Katie Owen and renowned Chef, Bryn Williams.

The ‘Lleisiau Cymru’ team of ambassadors will act as influential voices for Wales in Qatar, joining Ian Rush and Jess Fishlock who are both the FAW ambassadors for the 2022 World Cup.

The marketing campaign will promote Wales as an open, progressive nation, as a great place to do business and visit.

Welsh Government say the campaign is focused on the people of Wales, it’s an invitation from a warm, welcoming country.

Announcing the Welsh Government’s plans, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, said:

“I’m delighted to announce our comprehensive plans to promote an open, progressive Wales to the world during the FIFA World Cup. When people see Wales, they will see our values.

“As a government, we have been clear we will proactively use Wales’ place in the World Cup in Qatar to promote our strong Welsh values.

"In Wales, we are passionate about human rights and workers’ rights and believe that people should be free to live as their true authentic selves.

"We will continue to proudly advocate Wales’ approach to human rights, LGBTQ+ rights, political and religious freedom, inclusive education and fair work.

“This is an opportunity to promote Wales, but we also have an obligation to explain why we believe these values should be recognised.

"The management team, players and the FAW have all spoken out on these issues and they have the full support of the Welsh Government in promoting our values as a nation.”

The Economy Minister and the First Minister will both travel to Qatar to watch Wales during the tournament.