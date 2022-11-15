An incident in Haverfordwest led to one woman being knocked onto the road at Picton Place, Dyfed-Powys Police have revealed.

The police are appealing for information on the incident, which occurred at around 2pm on the afternoon of Friday, November 11 at 2pm.

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Three females were involved in the incident, which led to one female being knocked onto the road.

“No-one was injured in the incident.”

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have any information regarding the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Police can be contacted online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DP-2022111-268

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.