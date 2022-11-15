A Haverfordwest pub has achieved a platinum rating in the Loo of the Year Awards 2022.

The William Owen Wetherspoons pub in Quay Street won much acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets when they were judged earlier this year.

The Loo of the Year Awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded either silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets at the William Owen (Image: Newsquest)

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The William Owen manager, Jonathan Blayney, said: "We are delighted with the award.

"Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

The Loo of the Year Awards 2022 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at The William Owen have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

"The pub deserves its platinum award."