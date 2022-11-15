A Pembrokeshire father who bought light to people’s lives and set up a group supporting mental health ended his life while suffering from depression, an inquest heard today, Tuesday, November 15.

Dean Clarke moved to Tenby at the age of six, he was hugely popular, and was described today by his family as the person who ‘always went out of his way to make sure your day was happy’.

“He bought a lot of light into people’s lives, a lot of joy,” said his brother Anthony at the inquest today.

“He would do anything for anyone. He would stop in the street and take 30 minutes out of his working day to make sure you were okay.”

The inquest heard that Dean had set up an online mental health support group for Pembrokeshire, which eventually had around 1,000 members from across the country.

“He was very much aware of his mental health,” said his brother. “I think he took on other people’s mental health problems to deflect from dealing with his own.”

He added that Mr Clarke would have bouts of depression which he couldn’t get out of.

The inquest heard that Dean’s mother had died when he was two and that he had never really recovered from her loss.

He suffered from poor mental health for all of his adult life and was diagnosed with depression. He was prescribed anti-depressants, which he took regularly. He was also offered counselling which he declined.

The inquest heard that Mr Clarke would go out drinking at the weekend, which would have a negative impact on his mental health.

He would speak to his brother, who advised him to speak to a counsellor.

At the time of his death, he was not on medication or receiving counselling.

Coroner’s officer PC James Lang told the inquest that at 8.30am on June 5 this year a neighbour had heard two people leave Mr Clarke’s home.

At 11am a woman walking her dog along Heywood Lane in Tenby had found Dean.

Emergency services were called, and life was pronounced extinct at 11.30am.

A post-mortem gave the cause of death as hanging.

Assistant coroner for Pembrokeshire, Gareth Lewis, recorded a conclusion of suicide, saying that Dean had suffered with low mood throughout his adult life and had taken steps to end his life while suffering from depression.

He extended his condolences to the family saying that Dean was popular and well-known across the county which was exemplified by the number of people who had attended today’s inquest.

“He was a thoroughly likeable man,” he said. “He will be sorely missed.”

For help with mental health visit Mind Cymru or the Samaritans.