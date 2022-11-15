Police officers are investigating 'significant damage' to a vehicle in Pembroke Dock.

The damage caused to a nearside wing mirror of a car on Commercial Row is believed to have happened between 10pm on the evening of Sunday, November 13 and 4am in the early hours of Monday, November 14.

Investigating officers are now looking for any witnesses who may have seen anybody acting suspicious around parked vehicles in the area at that time.

Anybody with any information which could help officers with the investigation is asked to contact PC 948 Owen at Pembroke Dock Police Station on 0845 330 2000.

Alternatively, people can get in contact with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.