Wales boss Wayne Pivac has handed Scarlets forward Josh Macleod a Test debut in Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series encounter against Georgia.

Macleod, a former pupil at Ysgol Bro Gwaun in Fishguard, who packs down at number eight, was selected to start in Wales’ Six Nations appointment with Scotland last year, but ruptured his Achilles tendon during a training session four days before the game.

Pivac has also called up centre Owen Watkin, wing Josh Adams, fly-half Rhys Priestland, lock Ben Carter and flanker Jac Morgan.

And there are two uncapped players among the replacements in 19-year-old Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins and Scarlets scrum-half Dane Blacker.

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny, who last played for Wales 16 months ago, is also on the bench, but former Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones misses out on a matchday 23 place for the second successive game.

Pivac has retained nine of the team that started in last weekend’s victory over Argentina, when Wales bounced back strongly from a 55-23 drubbing against New Zealand seven days earlier.

And Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit keeps the number 15 shirt following an impressive switch to full-back in the Pumas game.

Georgia are in Wales’ World Cup pool in France next year, along with their final autumn opponents Australia.

Pivac said: “Josh Macleod’s a player that’s been really unfortunate in the past. We’ve wanted to use him on a couple of occasions, so this is very much third time lucky for him.

“He covers the back row. We know a lot about him, I’ve coached him at the Scarlets. He brings a lot of energy, he’s very strong over the ball and in tandem with Jac Morgan hopefully that will be a strong part of our game on the weekend.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him go at this level and seeing the physicality that he will bring.”

“The spine of the team is there. It’s very much about the here and now, we’ve got a game to play against Georgia and we have to be successful. But there’s also an eye to the Australia match.

“Dafydd Jenkins is a young player that we’ve had an eye on for quite some time now. He’s done well with the U20s and is doing very well at Exeter Chiefs. Talking to Rob Baxter, he’s very happy with what Daf is doing.

“Daf captained that side last week so his leadership is valued and already in camp for a very short time he’s picked everything up very quickly.

“We’re excited to see him go. There’s not many players like him in Wales and he’s definitely a player for the future and one that we think this is the opportunity to have a look at him.

“Georgia are a side that will be not too dissimilar to Argentina in terms of the forward play, they’re very strong up front.

“Traditionally they’ve been good in the set piece, good driving lineout and very physical.

“We need to back up the performance against Argentina, be a lot more clinical with the ball. We’ve challenged the boys again and I think a response will be what we’re looking for on the weekend.

“For us it’s about starting well – the last two matches we’ve gifted the opposition points early – so discipline early on is going to be important.”

Wales senior men’s team to play Georgia in the Autumn Nations Series Saturday 19 November, KO 1pm GMT. Live on Prime Video (English and Welsh broadcasts) with highlights on S4C.

15. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby – 21 caps)

14. Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys – 53 caps)

13. George North (Ospreys – 107 caps)

12. Owen Watkin (Ospreys – 35 caps)

11. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby 42 – caps)

10. Rhys Priestland (Cardiff Rugby – 54 caps)

9. Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 38 caps)

1. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 15 caps)

2. Ken Owens (Scarlets – 84 caps)

3. Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby – 43 caps)

4. Ben Carter (Dragons – 7 caps)

5. Adam Beard (Ospreys – 39 caps)

6. Jac Morgan (Ospreys – 4 caps)

7. Justin Tipuric (Ospreys – 87 caps) captain

8. Josh Macleod (Scarlets – uncapped)

Replacements

16. Bradley Roberts (Dragons – 2 caps)

17. Rhodri Jones (Dragons – 22 caps)

18. Sam Wainwright (Saracens – 3 caps)

19. Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs – uncapped)

20. Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby – 93 caps)

21. Dane Blacker (Scarlets – uncapped)

22. Sam Costelow (Scarlets – 1 cap)

23. Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets – 96 caps)