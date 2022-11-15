Police are investigating an alleged assault in Milford Haven, which saw a 52 year-old man receive facial injuries.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, October 22 on Hamilton Terrace.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information which could help them with their investigation to come forward.

Police can be contacted online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DP-20221026-113

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.