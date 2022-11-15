A fisherman who was injured 17 miles offshore was airlifted to hospital this morning, Tuesday November 15.
A call to the coastguard for assistance was made from the man's fishing vessel after the crew member suffered an eye injury while chopping bait.
Tenby's all-weather lifeboat was launched at 10.30am to go to the assistance of the injured man, and made best speed
The volunteer crew were soon on the water and made best speed towards the fishing vessel, which was south-west of Caldey Island, arriving 25 minutes later.
The casualty was taken aboard the lifeboat, where his injury was assessed and bandaged.
The lifeboat then made its way eastwards to meet the oastguard helicopter, which winched him up, before flying him to hospital in Swansea for treatment.
With the man on his way to hospital, the lifeboat then returned to station, arriving at 12.30pm.
