A MAN will have his trial heard at Swansea Crown Court after allegedly assaulting a girl under 13 years old.

Jack Thomas, 20, of no fixed abode, is alleged to have sexually assaulted a girl under 13 on five occasions between 2012 and 2017.

The assaults are alleged to have taken place in Milford Haven and Salou, Spain.

One of the charges was so serious it was committed straight to Swansea Crown Court.

Thomas made no plea to the assault charges.

In all other charges magistrates declined jurisdiction and the matters were also sent to Swansea Crown.

Thomas also faced four charges of being in possession of indecent images, which he pleaded guilty to.

The images in Thomas' possession included five category A images of children (most serious), six category B, three category C and four pseudo images of children.

He had these in his possession between 2016 and 2021.

The case was unusual for the fact Thomas had nowhere to go other than to be remanded in custody.

Defence lawyer Mr Tom Lloyd explained Thomas was effectively looking at being given a tent and living on the street if he could not go to prison.

Mr Lloyd said: "His friends, family and probation cannot help him. The council is not able to house him.

"He has concerns about his own safety in the community. He is terrified of being released. This is a rare case where, in all the circumstances, my client is safer in custody than he is in the community.”

Thomas was remanded in custody until his next court date at Swansea Crown on November 29.

He was also placed under bail conditions, including not to contact anyone involved in the case, not to have any contact with children under 18, and not to have any device able to access the internet.

Having pleaded guilty to being in possession of indecent images, on his release, Thomas will have to go to Haverfordwest police station and convey all his personal particulars.