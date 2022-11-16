A Haverfordwest motorist drove at 101mph on the A40, magistrates in Llanelli have been told.

Damian Lee Wilkinson, of North Court, was at the wheel of a Skoda Fabia on the afternoon of April 23 when he broke the 70mph speed limit on the road by Nantyci, Carmarthen.

His speed was recorded by laser.

Wilkinson admitted the offence and was fined £120 with £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.

He must pay the total of £244 by December 9.

MORE NEWS