Neyland residents have launched an all-out campaign to re-instate the town’s Christmas tree on a site adjacent to the High Street at Policeman’s Bank.

Petitions have been placed in each of the town centre’s shops, hairdressers, pubs and cafes requesting that the town council listens to their request and positions a full-sized Christmas tree on the High Street.

The campaign was launched following the town council’s decision to erect the main Christmas tree at the Neyland Community Hub which is where the town council offices are situated. Two smaller trees which currently stand on Policeman’s Bank will be decorated with lights.

But this has raised fury with the townspeople.

“The trees on Policeman’s Bank are like twigs,” commented angry resident Vanessa Mcgeown.

“How on earth can the council put the main Christmas tree outside the Hub which is right at the back of the town where it will be unseen by so many people?

“I know councils like to have a Christmas tree standing outside their council offices, but if Neyland are so determined to do this, why can’t they do the same as Milford Haven and Haverfordwest and put a Christmas tree outside the town hall and another one in the town centre for everyone to enjoy?”

The controversial tree first appeared outside the hub in 2021 after a manhole was installed to site its trunk while a new set of lights were purchased.

“Anecdotally, there hasn’t been a tree on Policeman’s Bank for close to 25 years, ever since the last tree was damaged and had its lights stolen” commented a spokesperson for Neyland town council.

“Instead, a large native tree has been illuminated on the bank, but unfortunately that tree became diseased and had to be removed.”

But many older residents are eager to see the long-time tradition restored.

“I remember growing up as a child in Neyland and every year we’d look forward to seeing the Christmas tree all lit up on Policeman’s Bank,” commented one of the town’s residents after signing the petition in ‘The Legionnaires’ pub.

“This is the heart of the town and this is where the tree should be put. A council’s commitment is to listen to the people of the town and do everything it can to satisfy their requests. But it doesn’t look as if this is happening in Neyland.”

In addition to The Legionnaire’, petitions can be found in both the Co-Op and McColl’s supermarkets, the newspaper shop, the ‘Plaice to Eat’ fish and chip shop, The Foresters and The Rose and Willow. Each of the town’s main housing estates will also being visited by campaigners during the coming days.

Meanwhile deputy mayor Cllr Steve Thomas has commended the town for raising the issue.

“We are very pleased to see that the Christmas lighting has caused such strength of feeling,” he said.

“It confirms to all of us that we’ve made the right decision in going ahead with this year’s Christmas celebrations when some councils have scrapped theirs.

“We’re unable to make changes this year, but our festive lighting contract is up for renewal in 2023 and I’m sure we will take the opportunity to review the full installation of Christmas lighting in our town”.