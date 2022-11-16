A Pembrokeshire father who was a caring church-going person with a ‘heart of gold’ when he was not under the influence, died in a tent after taking a ‘fatal cocktail of controlled drugs’.

An inquest yesterday, Tuesday, November 15, heard that Edmund Quinn, 47, had become involved in the local drug scene in Pembrokeshire, and known to police, in his teens.

In the late 90s he seemed to have turned his life around, moving to Milton Keynes where he gained qualifications and work. However, he met a local drug dealer and was drawn back into that world.

In 2001 he moved back to Pembroke Dock. He enjoyed cars and motorbikes but in 2003 suffered severe injuries after a collision and was prescribed strong medication.

Coroner’s officer James Lang told the inquest that Edmund had never reached his full potential and was ‘robbed of the ability to do the things he enjoyed due to drugs’. A life of drug taking ‘wasn’t the life he wanted’.

He was described as a ‘very caring person with a heart of gold who would help anyone’. He would take his cousin’s son, who he was very fond of, to church and tell him not to make the same mistakes he had made.

MORE NEWS:

However, when he was under the influence of drugs, he was a ‘completely different character’ the hearing was told.

The inquest heard that Mr Quinn had spent time in prison where he would ‘take every drug he could get’.

On May 11 this year he was released after a period of time in prison he went to stay in a tent near his mother’s home.

The following day he returned home from an appointment ‘heavily under the influence’ and was aggressive and argumentative.

On May 13 Emergency services were called to a man who had suffered a cardiac arrest in a tent off Westley Court, Pembroke Dock.

They were unable to save Mr Quinn and life was pronounced extinct at 12.38pm.

A post-mortem toxicology report showed a potentially fatal level of dihydrocodeine in his system combined with other drugs which would have had a sedative effect.

The post-mortem said that Mr Quinn died of acute cardiorespiratory depression due to combined drug intoxication.

Assistant coroner for Pembrokeshire, Gareth Lewis, concluded: “Mr Quinn has taken a fatal cocktail of controlled drugs following his release from prison.”

He recorded a conclusion of drug related death and extended his sympathy to Mr Quinn’s family.

Why do newspapers cover inquests and how do they work?