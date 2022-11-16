Christmas at Pembroke Castle looks set to be quite like none other this year after four local primary schools were asked to design stunning Christmas-themed rooms which will be unveiled at the Christmas Market.

The four magical rooms will be opened to the public on the first day of the market which takes place on November 25. They will remain on display until January 3, 2023.

The themes chosen by the schools are Magical Merlin, the elves and fairies of Christmas, Christmas at home and magical woodland animals.

MORE NEWS

The schools which have taken part in the castle's festive interior design initiative are Golden Grove Community School, Penrhyn CIW VC school, Monkton Priory Community School and Lamphey Primary School.

Each school has been tasked with being the creative force behind each room, and visitors will be able to vote to determine which school shold win a free school trip to Pembroke Castle in 2023.

The Christmas Market takes place on November 25, 26 and 27.