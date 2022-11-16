An 82-year-old retired teacher has been hailed a Welsh food hero in a national awards ceremony.

Mair Bowen of Templeton has been a volunteer for more than 15 years, preparing food for community events and people in need.

The former Whitland schoolteacher has been named the winner of the BBC Cymru Wales Food Hero Award.

She was one of three volunteers shortlisted for the accolade after nominations from viewers.

Mair's award was presented during the BBC Food and Farming awards which were hosted at a ceremony in Wales for the first time since they were launched in 2000.

The ceremony last Wednesday, November 9, at the National Museum in Cardiff was hosted by presenters including BBC Radio Wales’ Wynne Evans.

Mair said: “This is a special privilege and an honour. Thank you to whoever thought to nominate me. I’m pretty sure there are others who have helped far more than I have, but thank you so much!”

Mair has organised Harvest suppers and St David's Day celebrations in her local area, and she and her team often cater for over 70 people.

During Covid, concerned for those living alone, they prepared and delivered cawl and afternoon teas to isolating residents.

"It was a connection [for single people]. I'm one of those as well," said Mair, who has lived alone since losing her husband nine years ago.

"She's the driving-force... in a nice way," said Gill Mallin, a member of her support crew.

Mair is now hoping to share her knowledge and inspire others to take over the reins.

"I'm hoping that the younger generation will take it over, because I don't think I'm going to be able to continue with this forever," she told the BBC.

But for the foreseeable future, the plan is to keep helping as much as she can.

"It's been very satisfying to do it and with the uncertainty of everything at the moment, until life becomes easier for people, I think this is probably the only way forward."