Work restoring one of Pembrokeshire’s historic buildings into a ‘heritage dining experience’, which will create 35 new year-round jobs, is nearing completion.

The 19th century Black Pool Mill at Canaston Bridge is being restored as part of a significant investment by Bluestone National Park Resort.

The former Mill, a Grade II* listed building, will feature private dining rooms, a banqueting room and bar.

With a planned opening set for Spring 2023, the venue will welcome both the public and Bluestone guests who are staying at the adjacent 500-acre Bluestone National Park Resort.

The county tourism giant has taken a 95-year lease on the building, and plans for the dining development were given the go-ahead by National Park planners two years ago.

Original mill machinery is being preserved as part of the restoration project. (Image: Black Pool Mill Facebook)

Careful preservation works have been ongoing, with the main restoration commencing in January 2022 by Carl Griffiths Building and Groundworks, focused on bringing much of the original building features back to their former glory.

Liz Weedon, head of projects at Bluestone, said the building has undergone a significant transformation.

“Black Pool Mill has a rich history and ever since Bluestone was established in 2008, the Mill has been at the heart of our ongoing investment plans," she said.

“That work has included its preservation, restoration, and transformation. And we’re reaching the final stages of that.

Removal of the 19th century building's scaffolding reveals the extent of the preservatoin work. (Image: Black Pool Mill Facebook)

“By early 2023 we will have carefully restored the Mill before opening it as a heritage restaurant destination for local people, visitors, and Bluestone guests whilst creating skilled hospitality and management careers.”

Liz added: “We will be working with local producers and suppliers to create exciting menus with fresh produce and seasonal ingredients sourced from the local area.”

Dining will be provided on the ground and first floors, with a state-of-the-art kitchen on the second floor. The third floor will be a banqueting area, while a bar and private dining rooms will also be created.

Sarah Davies, currently deputy head of food and beverage at the Bluestone Resort, has been appointed as head of Black Pool Mill.

The search for an accomplished head chef for the venue has already begun, and there will be year-round roles for chefs, kitchen porters, bar tenders and front of house assistants.

For further information visit careers.bluestonewales.com.

The public can follow the work and gain more insight about the heritage project on Facebook @blackpoolmill