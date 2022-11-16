SCHOOL pupils jumped into the sea all in the aid of Children in Need.
Haverfordwest High VC years 12 and 13 braced the frigid conditions in Broad Haven to run into the sea all in the aid of charity.
Ninety pupils met up on the stunning sands of Broad Haven beach at 4pm on November 14.
Under the setting sun the pupils ran the one hundred yards across the beach and into the waves.
Along with the pupils, teachers jumped in the sea.
Mrs Templeton, Mis Makee, Mrs Thomas, Mr Davies, Mr Sayers, Mr Chancey and of course Mrs Buffee got nice and wet!
On coming out the sea, the pupils did not look impressed when asked by this reporter whether the water was warm or cold...
The school has been doing fundraising events all week in aid of Children in Need and a total for their efforts will be counted up at the end of the week.
Go to our TikTok page to see videos of the crazy kids jumping in the sea.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here