SCHOOL pupils jumped into the sea all in the aid of Children in Need.

Haverfordwest High VC years 12 and 13 braced the frigid conditions in Broad Haven to run into the sea all in the aid of charity.

Millie Tamilla and Lia O'Toole with Mr Collier

Ninety pupils met up on the stunning sands of Broad Haven beach at 4pm on November 14.

Under the setting sun the pupils ran the one hundred yards across the beach and into the waves.

Pupils were wrapped up in the cold conditions

Ninety pupils took part in total

Along with the pupils, teachers jumped in the sea.

Mrs Templeton, Mis Makee, Mrs Thomas, Mr Davies, Mr Sayers, Mr Chancey and of course Mrs Buffee got nice and wet!

The dip was done at Broad Haven beach

The dip in the sea was all done in the aid of charity

On coming out the sea, the pupils did not look impressed when asked by this reporter whether the water was warm or cold...

The stunning setting on Broad Haven beach

The school has been doing fundraising events all week in aid of Children in Need and a total for their efforts will be counted up at the end of the week.

