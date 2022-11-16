FRAGRANCE gift boxes to the value of over £1,500 have been stolen from a shop in Haverfordwest.

The boxes were stolen from Boots at Withybush Retail Park, on Tuesday, October 1.

Police are now appealing for anyone who recognises two women who were captured on CCTV at the counter in the store.

One of them is blond wearing a light pink top, the other has black hair wearing a dark gray top.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We are investigating the theft of fragrance gift boxes to the value of over £1600 from Boots, Withybush Retail Park, Haverfordwest. The theft occurred around lunchtime.

"Officers have carried out all possible lines of enquiry and are now appealing for help from the public.

"They would like to identify the people in the CCTV image, who may have information that could help the investigation."

Anyone who knows who the people are, or if you believe you are pictured, contact Dyfed-Powys Police. either at dyfed-powys.police.uk

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference DP-20221001-268.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.