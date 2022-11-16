The latest employment facts and statistics have been published for both Wales and Carmarthenshire.

Nationally, in Wales:

The number of people employed is at 1.448 million

The employment rate (16-64) is at 72.3 per cent

The number of people unemployed is at 55,000 - down 3,000 on the year

The unemployment rate is at 3.7 per cent

The number of people in workless households has fallen since April to June 2010 by 92,000

In Pembrokeshire, the DWP in Jobcentres continued to assist those who need additional support to enhance their lives by gaining meaningful employment.

The latest figures from central government show that there is a reduction of 23 per cent in the number of Pembrokeshire benefit claimants since this time last year.

Due to the cost-of-living crisis, two money matters events took place during National Money Matters week, one in Pembroke Dock Jobcentre and the other in Milford Haven Jobcentre.

As a result of the success of these two events, another one is planned to cover those living in the Haverfordwest Jobcentre catchment area.

It is a fact that over recent years, many new employees who join supermarkets on a temporary basis are subsequently offered permanent contracts.

Recently, support was provided to the Next retail store in Haverfordwest who were offering about 14 positions covering the festive season and for permanent positions.

Next was one of the first businesses to use the new DWP Pembrokeshire Employer Hub for interviewing applicants, and they were subsequently delighted with the number of applicants who were benefit claimants.

Looking into the new year, it is tradition to look towards the tourism and hospitality theme parks, who recruit early in the year to ensure that they have sufficient staff to open their premises to their paying guests and offer the first class service that Pembrokeshire is renowned for providing.

Minister for Employment, Guy Opperman MP, said: “Whilst these figures are encouraging, we recognise that families are facing rising prices and employers need support to fill vacancies with a reliable workforce.

“Our priority will always be to support the most vulnerable and we recognise that people are struggling with rising prices, which is why we are protecting millions of those most in need with at least £1,200 of direct payments.”