Eco-friendly sponsorship of one of Tenby’s most popular charity events has been provided by a hospitality group in the town.

The ninth annual Tenby Beer Festival was staged in the De Valence Pavilion by Tenby Round Table on the first weekend in November.

Hundreds of people attended the event, enjoying beers and ciders from breweries across West Wales and beyond, as well as a prosecco bar, live music, and a big screen to watch the rugby Autumn Internationals.

One of the festival’s main sponsors was The Qube Group - owners of the award-winning restaurant The Qube, The Cove, Ice Candy and Tenby Hog Roast Company - which backed the event since it began.

The group decided to give the festival a boost by sponsoring Tenby Round Table’s reusable and recyclable beer cups which will also be used at the organisation’s outdoor events at Tenby Harbour in the summer.

Tenby Round Table chairman Ed Spence said:“We are incredibly grateful to Matthew and the team at The Qube Group for their continued support of our fundraising efforts. The new, reusable and recyclable, hard plastic cups are a fantastic asset to our events.

Tenby Round Table chairman Ed Spence is pictured (centre) with Elliot Ronowitz (left) and Matthew Ronowitz from The Qube Group. (Image: Tenby Round Table)

“Not only can we use them at the beer festival but also our summer events on Tenby Harbour when traditionally we were limited to single-use plastics as we can’t use glass on the harbour.

“The Qube Group’s support over the years has been invaluable and has directly led to thousands of pounds worth of fundraising’’

Matthew Ronowitz, owner of The Qube Group, said: "As a local business, it's important to us that we contribute to our community and support events where we can. We know how much hard work goes into making this event happen and it's great that we can play a part.

“When thinking about how we could help out at this year's event, we were keen to support an eco-friendlier festival by sponsoring reusable beer cups, a fantastic initiative introduced by Tenby Round Table, helping to reduce plastic waste."

Tenby Round Table are a charitable fundraising organisation and put on various events throughout the year, with all profits going to good causes in the local community.

The 2023 Tenby Beer Festival date will be announced soon.