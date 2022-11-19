An experienced diver lost his life in St Brides Bay after falling and hitting his head on rocks.

An inquest on Tuesday, November 16, heard that 58-year-old Gerald Caplin had been on a diving trip with friends in Pembrokeshire on February 5 of this year.

The father of two who worked for Cardiff Council had set off from his Nantgarw home at 6am to meet up with an experienced group of divers.

Coroner’s officer PC James Lang told the hearing that Mr Caplin had already done one short dive with his buddy Paul Gray.

The pair exited the water so that Mr Caplin could change his oxygen tank and add two kilogrammes to his weight belt as he had been slightly underweighted on the first dive.

The pair re-entered the water and headed out to the left-hand side of the reef. Mr Caplin was swimming behind Mr Gray and periodically Mr Gray would turn around to check he was okay.

They were at around nine metres deep and visibility had deteriorated to one metre. On the last occassion, when Mr Gray turned around to check on his diving buddy he was not there.

Mr Gray followed the lost buddy procedure and when he could not locate Mr Chaplain he surfaced. He could not see him on the surface but could see two figures on the shore waving at him.

Two other members of the diving party told him that they had seen Mr Caplin go under and that he was bleeding from the head.

It transpired that Mr Caplin had exited the water onto some rocks and lost his footing.

Coastguards arrived and located Mr Caplin but were unable to reach him. Mr Gray went back into the water and managed to get to him. Inflating his buoyancy control device and giving him rescue breaths before towing him to shore.

Paramedics then took over the rescue attempt, but Mr Caplin could not be saved.

A post-mortem gave the cause of death as drowning and said that there were 'no significant findings' from toxicology report.

Assistant Pembrokeshire coroner, Gareth Lewis, concluded: “Mr Caplin was an experienced diver who had visited St Brides with friends to go scuba diving. Conditions became difficult and Mr Caplin attempted to exit the water by climbing onto rocks.

“During that time he has fallen, hit his head and entered the water in an unconscious state.”

He recorded a conclusion of accidental death and extended his sympathies to Mr Caplin’s family.

