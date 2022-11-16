Winter for the people of Pennar and Pembroke Dock is being made that little bit easier this year thanks to the trustees and volunteers at Pennar Hall who have launched a Warm Winter Welcome scheme.

The scheme is open to everyone with the aim of giving people the opportunity to keep warm, stay healthy and enjoy each other’s company.

“With the colder months fast approaching, we realised just how important it is to run a warm room at the hall with hot refreshments thrown in for free,” commented Pennar Hall trustee, Liz Cook.

“Absolutely everyone is invited to attend.”

The Warm Winter Welcomes will take place every Monday from now until the end of March.

If anyone needs a lift to the hall or requires more information on the scheme they should phone hall trustee Tony on 01646 621942.

People are also being urged to look out for leaflets which will be dropped off at houses in Pennar and Bufferland over the coming weeks, which have been designed by local graphic designer Theo Payne, free of charge.