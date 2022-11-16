A COUNCILLOR thinks his fellow councillors should take a personality test.

Cllr Shane Pearce, of Haverfordwest Town Council, thinks his fellow councillors should take a personality test in order to better ascertain how best to use their skills.

Cllr Pearce says he has taken the test himself and received a 32 page report on his personality.

The test involves answering over 50 questions and at the end of it gives the applicant one of 16-character traits including analysts, creators, diplomats and protectors.

For Cllr Pearce, who represents the Prendergast Ward, he said he did the test to help find out who he was.

“I was going through a bad time with my business and my mother and everyone thought I was nuts so I did a personality test to find out more about me,” said Cllr Pearce in a frank and honest discussion.

Cllr Pearce did the personality test to find out more about himself (Image: Western Telegraph)

Cllr Pearce explained that the personality test doesn’t just help people understand more about themselves, but could be used as a tool to help councils function better.

"When you get ‘x’ amount of councillors getting together and they are passionate about their wards there can be clashes," explained Cllr Pearce.

"The test helps people understand what their strengths and weaknesses are so you can work out what your councillors are like and use them better.

"For me I am very analytical so I would be good at problem solving, while on the other side my communication skills aren’t so good and I can be introverted."

Cllr Pearce recommends the Brain Metrics Initiative (BMI) personality test which involves 50 questions in section one and Section two sees applicants choose from two statements.

The test comes in at £24 to receive the results.

What do you think about this idea? Should councillors have to take personality tests?