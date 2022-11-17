Plans are in the pipeline for the redevelopment of an ‘eyesore’ piece of land in the centre of Saundersfoot village.

The proposals for the vacant brownfield site between the rear of the former Cambrian Hotel building and the rear of the town houses in Milford Terrace are to create 24 new homes and a 445 square foot commercial unit space fronting on to Milford Street.

Its new developers say it would ‘fill the void’ and ‘re-establish a strong streetscape’.

The site of the proposed development. (Image: Western Telegraph)

A pre-application consultation has been carried out by Ventura Properties (Saundersfoot) for the proposed development which would feature one, two, three and four bedroomed town houses and apartments.

The site, currently used for informal car parking, is a mix of gravel and tarmac finished land that includes a small access road to the rear of the Cambrian Hotel, which would be maintained.

The site of the proposed development is shown in red. (Image: Ventura Properties (Saundersfoot))

The proposal seeks to complete the mixed development of houses, apartments, commercial space and the redevelopment of the Cambrian Hotel which was granted permission in 2012.

Although tyhe previous developer delivered the town houses and alterations to the Cambrian Hotel, the remainder of the approved development of 16 residential dwellings has not been completed.

The previous developer has sold the site to the current applicants on this basis.

The view of the proposed development from Milford Street. (Image: Ventura Properties (Saundersfoot))

The developers stated: “Approximately half of the site remains undeveloped, under-utilised and is a clear ‘gap’ that contributes negatively to the amenity of the local centre. The plot stands vacant (brownfield), previously used as the car park for the old Cambrian Hotel and remains somewhat of an eyesore.

“This proposal seeks to fill the void left along the southern edge of Milford Street. It proposes commercial units to the ground floor and apartments over on the prominent local centre facing street frontage.”

A mix of town houses and apartments is proposed to the heart of the site.

The pre-application consultation has now closed and planning permission is due to be sought from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.