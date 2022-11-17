WHEN a couple taking a stroll along a beach decided to look into the random number printed on a buoy, they were amazed to find out its extraordinary journey.

Julie and Tim Kirby, of St Nicholas, Tremarchog, were walking along the wide open sands of Broad Haven beach when they spotted a buoy. Now that’s nothing special, but what was unusual was the sheer amount of sea life attached to it.

The buoy, roughly the size of a basketball, had nearly half again as many muscles and seaweed attached to its bottom half.

Across the upper half was a mysterious number which Julie decided to Google. That Google search led to the fascinating story about where the buoy had come from.

Julie discovered the buoy was part of the Global Drifter Buoy programme run by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, is an American scientific agency which forecasts weather, conducts deep sea exploration, and manages fishing and protection of marine mammals.

Tim emailed the NOAA and asked if it was one of their buoys and unbelievably, they came back with a reply along with the story of the buoy’s fascinating history.

It had been launched into the seas off the southwestern coast of Greenland on April 3, 2020. At that point in its life it was reporting back to NOAA headquarters by satellite, showing its position.

Its last transmission was on August 11, 2020, from a position off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

However, its now been revealed, taking two years and two months, the buoy drifted eastwards across the Atlantic, and eventually ended up on Broad Haven beach.

Speaking to Tim he said the whole thing makes you think how insignificant we are compared to the awesome power of the ocean.

“To be able to find out that the buoy floated off the cost of Greenland, across to Canada, then all the way across the Atlantic Ocean to Wales, is amazing,” said Tim.

The buoy was covered in sea life (Image: Western Telegraph)

It's journey would have totalled nearly 3,000miles from Greenland, to Canada, to Pembrokeshire (Image: Western Telegraph)

The buoy’s journey from Canada to Pembrokeshire would have been roughly 2,200miles.

And its journey might not be over. Tim and Julie didn’t take the buoy home as a souvenir, but left it on the beach for the tides to decide its fate.

It was Julie's search of Google that discovered the buoy's fascinating history. (Pictured Julie and Tim Kirby) (Image: Western Telegraph)

Tim finished by predicting, ‘the buoy’s story may not be over just yet.’