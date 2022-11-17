It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in Pembroke Dock as preparations get underway for the Pembroke Dock Winter Carnival.

This year's event takes place on Saturday, December 10 and will co-incide with the town's Christmas Market.

The carnival procession will be led in style by the fabulous drumbeats of Samba Doc.

Everyone will gather at Albion Square by 1pm and will then follow the route along Bush Street, Law Street, Dimond Street and Garden Street before reaching its destination at the Christmas Market which will take place in Gordon Street car park between 10am and 6pm.

In addition to the parade, carnival-goers can visit the Santa's Grotto, peruse a fantastic assortment of craft and food stalls and enjoy performances by the town's carol singers as well as the Vibe School of Dance. A licensed bar will operate throughout the day.

Each of the floats and individual walkers are asked to enter the Pembroke Dock Winter Carnival by registering their attendance with the town council office prior to the event on December 10.

This can be done either by ringing the council office on 01646 684410 or by visiting the town council's Facebook page.