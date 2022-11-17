75 Valero subcontractors have voted to down tools this winter after refusing the cost of living bonus, which they've described as 'indefensible'.

The three subcontractred companies who have voted unanimously in favour of strike action are Jenkkins and Davies, Altrad Engineering and Altrad Support Services

The three subcontracted companies at the Valero site in Pembroke Dock rejected a request for a site bonus to help workers cope with the eye watering cost of living.

MORE NEWS

As a result, 75 GMB members will down tools over the winter months however the dates of the strike action are yet to be confirmed.

GMB has called the company’s decision ‘indefensible’ as inflation hits a 41-year high, while the cost-of-living crisis bites in the run up to Christmas.

Valero workers on strike earlier this summer (Image: Western Telegraph)

“This morning, inflation hit a 41-year high, and hard-pressed workers are feeling the pinch," said Jeff Beck, GMB regional organiser

“The energy crisis has seen obscene amounts of money being pumped into the oil industry at the moment, and it's indefensible that these companies won’t give a tiny drop of those mega profits to their hard-pressed workers.

“Unless the employers can get back round round the table and thrash out a deal, it could lead to a winter of strife.”