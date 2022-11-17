STAFF and volunteers at Skanda Vale Hospice in Saron, near Llandysul, enjoyed the classic Billy Connolly comedy The Man Who Sued God at their latest film night.

With plenty of movie snacks and a glass or two of wine to wash them down, the Hospice team chuckled through the story of a fisherman who takes the Church to court when his insurance company refuses to pay up after his boat is destroyed ‘by an Act of God’.

The Hospice team host regular social events to show their appreciation of staff and volunteers and ensure everyone gets a chance to unwind and relax in an informal setting.

The Hospice, which is looking to expand its respite services in the New Year, is looking to grow its team of valued volunteers and is seeking to recruit everyone from kitchen and housekeeping staff to therapists and clinical care staff.

If you are interested in discovering what volunteering can do for you, email volunteering@skandavalehospice.org