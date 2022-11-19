More than 250 crimes were reported in Haverfordwest across one month, according to the latest data.

The data from police.uk saw that 254 crimes in total were reported in Haverfordwest across one single month.

However, this is a decline on the previous month, which saw 288 crimes reported in Pembrokeshire’s county town.

Of these crimes, 102 of them (40.8 per cent) were classified as violent and sexual offences, making that the most popular type of crime.

MORE NEWS

There were also 31 anti-social behaviour offences reported. Other crimes reported include shoplifting, drug offences, criminal damage and arson, possession of weapons and robbery.

Of the six wards of Haverfordwest, the Castle Ward had most crimes reported with 76, ahead of 56 in Portfield and 54 in Prendergast.

Of the 254 crimes reported, 117 of them are classified as ‘under investigation,’ with 50 classified as ‘unable to prosecute suspect.’