Nearly 250 crimes were reported in Milford Haven across one month, according to the latest data.

The data from police.uk saw that 231 crimes in total were reported in Milford Haven across one single month.

However, this is a slight decline on the previous month, which saw 248 crimes reported in the town.

Of these crimes, 112 of them (48.5 per cent) were classified as violent and sexual offences, making that the most popular type of crime.

There were also 38 public order offences reported. Other crimes reported include shoplifting, drug offences, criminal damage and arson, possession of weapons and robbery.

Of the six wards of Milford Haven, the Castle Ward had most crimes reported with 76, ahead of 56 in Portfield and 54 in Prendergast.

Of the 254 crimes reported, 101 of them are classified as ‘under investigation,’ with 82 classified as ‘unable to prosecute suspect.’