CEFIN Campbell, Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd for Mid & West Wales, recently met with representatives from the North Pembrokeshire Trade and Tourism Ltd in Fishguard to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing local businesses.

The meeting was an opportunity to consider a range of issues, including the challenges posed by surging energy costs, as well as the wider Welsh Government and Local Authority’s approach towards the tourism and hospitality sector.

Formerly Fishguard and Goodwick Chamber of Trade, the organisation works to strengthen the local economy – working closely with previous EU-funded inter-regional projects including Ports, Past and Present, as well as promoting new street murals, developing a phone app and wider campaigns in the community.

The group also works closely with Stena and the nearby port, providing key information for cruise companies and supporting the award-winning Fishguard Bay Welcome team which they helped create in 2016.

Mark Rummery, Chair of North Pembrokeshire Trade and Tourism, said: “We welcomed the opportunity to discuss the range of challenges confronting businesses in north Pembrokeshire as they continue their recovery from the Covid pandemic.

“Hospitality and tourism are particularly important in this part of Pembrokeshire, and it was important for us to have the chance to bring to Cefin’s attention the challenges and opportunities that these sectors currently face, including in light of the current cost of living and energy crises.”

Jeremy Martineau, Secretary of North Pembrokeshire Trade and Tourism, said the twin towns of Fishguard and Goodwick were blessed with a ‘vibrant and dynamic’ community.

“We have a thriving arts and music scene, businesses offering a wide array of excellent locally-produced food and drink and a range of activities to suit all tastes,” he added.

“We were very pleased to be able to discuss with Cefin how he might best support ongoing economic and community development here.”

Mr Campbell said he had gained a better understanding of the challenges facing the hospitality and tourism sector as well as learning more about the ‘terrific work’ the organisation undertook in the Fishguard and Goodwick area.