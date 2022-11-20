HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, November 16.

Margaret Elizabeth Hardy (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully on Thursday, November 3 at Rickeston Mill Nursing Home, Haverfordwest of Margaret Elizabeth Hardy affectionately known as 'Meg' aged 85 years, formerly of Freemans Walk, Pembroke. Meg will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, November 29 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. Further enquiries to E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 who are conducting the funeral arrangements.

Anthony Edward Hancock (Pembroke Dock)

"Tony" of Lewis Street, Pembroke Dock, died suddenly in Twyford, Evesham on Saturday, October 22. Born in Mountain Ash, Mid Glamorgan on August 8, 1942, he will be deeply mourned.

His cremation took place at 12.15pm on Friday, November 18 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. A wake followed at the Pembroke Dock Bowling Club for family, friends and neighbours.

Lucy Helen Isadora Fransham (Hook)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest with her family at her side on Wednesday, November 9 of Lucy Helen Isadora Fransham, aged 35 years, of Greenway Close, Hook, but formerly of Church Road, Llanstadwell. A beloved wife of Andre, a devoted mother to Jorja and Izzy, a dearly loved daughter of Lorraine and the late Bernie and a cherished sister to Liz, Lucy will be missed by all who knew her.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, November 30 at 2pm at St. Tudwel's Church, Llanstadwell followed by committal at Parc Gwyn Crematorium at 3:15pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu for Hook Primary School can be sent c/o The Headteacher, Hook CP School, Newtown Road, Hook, Haverfordwest, SA62 4ND. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Milford Haven. Tel: 01646 693180.

Trevor Buttle (Haverfordwest)

Trevor passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, November 3 aged 75 years. Much loved, he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 22 at 12.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. The family have requested that Liverpool football or Welsh rugby tops can be worn if desired. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Trevor for the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Mr. John James, Arundel, Hall Park, Haverfordwest, SA61 2PU. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Richard Jenkins (Burry Port)

Peacefully on Thursday, October 20 at his home Dwynant Furnace, Burry Port. Father Richard beloved husband of Menai, devoted father of Andrew and Damian, much loved grandfather of Nia, Lauren and Rhys, loving father-in-law of Niamh and Sarah. Also, a dear brother and brother-in-law of Roger and Barbara.

Requiem Mass was held on Friday, November 18 at St Mary's Church Burry Port at 11am followed by cremation at Llanelli Crematorium at 1pm. There were family flowers only, but if desired donations in lieu to St Luke's Hospital for the Clergy Wellbeing c/o Peris Rice Carmarthen Funeral Director, Royal Oak Chapel of Rest, Old St Clears Road Johnstown Carmarthen SA31 3JF tel 01267 243787.

Edwin John Philip Lewis (Redberth)

The death occurred peacefully at Ashdale Care Home, Pembroke on Thursday, November 3 of Edwin John Philip Lewis, affectionately known as John, aged 90 years, of Stonefield, Redberth. Beloved husband of the late Marge. Dearly loved dad of David and Isabel, Barry and Mandy. Much loved grandfather to Georgia, Siân, Sam and Rhys.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, November 24 at St. Mary's Church, Redberth at 10.45am followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. There will be family flowers only with donations, in lieu of flowers for St. Mary's Church, Redberth c/o E.C. Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834 831876) and 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646 682680) who are conducting the funeral arrangements.

Donald Evans (Trefin)

Donald Lloyd Evans of Abercastle Road, Trefin passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Tuesday, November 8. Beloved husband of the late Mair and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm on Thursday, November 24. The family sincerely want to thank Ward 10, Withybush Hospital for their sensitive care. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Ward 10, Withybush Hospital' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mildred Rees (Simpson Cross)

Peacefully on Monday, November 7 at Rickeston Mill, Mildred of Simpson Cross. Beloved wife of the late Colin, dearly loved mother of Christopher and the late Jeffrey, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, November 25 at 1.45pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, for PATCH, c/o W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter, 62 New Street, St.Davids, SA62 6SU.

Gwendoline Mary Jenkins

Peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 8, the death occurred of Gwendoline “Gwen” Mary Jenkins. Loving wife of Michael, mother of the late Ian (Chipo) and the late Andrew. Treasured grandmother of Jack and Ellen.

The funeral service was held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium on Friday, November 18 at 10.45am. There were family flowers only but donations in lieu of flowers to RNLI Wales and Coeliac UK, may be made to Mr Nigel John, 44 Heritage Gate, Haverfordwest SA62 2RF.

Tim Harris (Pembroke)

Tim Harris of Pembroke passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Monday, October 31, aged 75 years. Former shop manager Tim had been most recently a resident at Ashdale Care Home, Pembroke. He will be greatly missed by his brother John, sister-in-law Angela, the residents and staff of Ashdale and his many friends in Pembroke.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, November 22 with a service at St. Mary's Church, Pembroke at 12 noon followed by interment at St. Michael's Cemetery. All will be welcome to a reception at The Coach House Hotel, Pembroke, following the service and interment. No flowers please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Tim for The Stroke Association may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN. Tel. 01646 683115 who are carrying out the arrangements.

Barbara Madeleine Shaw (Tenby)

The death occurred peacefully at Ashdale Care Home, Pembroke on Tuesday, November 1 of Barbara Madeleine Shaw, aged 92 years, of Oakridge Acres, Tenby. Barbara will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, November 29 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for British Heart Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk.

Rev. Byron Jones (Haverfordwest)

Bryon passed away peacefully at Brondesbury Lodge, Cardigan on October 28 aged 88 years. Much loved husband to the late Elizabeth, he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, November 21 at 10am at St. Ismael's Church, Uzmaston followed by the committal at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Bryon for St. Ismael's Church and Brondesbury Lodge Nursing Home can be sent c/o Mr. John Milne, 74 Uzmaston Road, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TZ. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Anthony "Tony" James Morris (Penally)

The death occurred at his home on Monday, November 7. Devoted partner of Rhiannon. Dearly loved father of Tania and husband Andrew. A much-loved grandfather to Zoe and Luke. Will be forever in the memories of sister and brother-in-law Linda and Clive; cousin Mavis and extended family Robert, Lucy, William, Jack, Roland, Emma, Grace, Millie, Oliver, Ronnie, Huw, George and Harry.

The funeral service was held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium on Thursday, November 17 at 1pm. Donations if desired, can be made to Adferiad Recovery, a charity providing support for vulnerable people across Wales. Enquiries to W.G.Bernard Mathias, Funeral Directors, St.Davids Tel 01437 720537.

Alan Chapman (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Sunday, October 30 of Alan Chapman of Buttermilk Lane, Pembroke. He was 77.

The funeral will take place on Friday, November 25 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Alan for The Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN. Tel. 01646 683115 who are carrying out the arrangements.

Margaret Burtenshaw-Haines (Tavernspite)

The death occurred peacefully at her home on November 1 of Margaret Burtenshaw-Haines, she was aged 88. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Bill and will be sadly missed by sons Nigel, Kevin, Mark and Rodney.

The funeral service takes place on Friday, November 25 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm There will be family flowers only with donations in memory of Margaret made payable to Bowel Cancer UK c/o Funeral Directors Messrs W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd Landsker House, 21 Station Road, Narberth, SA67 7DR or via www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk.

Mary Lewis (Whitland)

Suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, at Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen. Mary of Velfrey Road, Whitland Beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Annie Pearce, adored wife of the late Cecil, dear sister of Olive, Gilford, Esther, Ann, Keith, Tony and Neville, special sister-in-law, aunty and friend to so many.

The funeral service will be held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, on Wednesday, November 23 at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired towards The Stroke Unit at Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen, c/o Ken Davies and Sons, Funeral Directors, Blaenwern, Bro Waldo, Clunderwen, SA66 7NQ. Phone: 01437 563319.