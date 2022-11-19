A 24-hour phoneline for wellbeing and mental health support for people in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire has gone live.

In June 2022, Hywel Dda University Health Board became the first health board in Wales to launch a dedicated mental health advice service, offering support for all age groups through the established 111 call line.

From this week, the phone line will have extended hours, making support accessible day and night.

At the official launch deputy minister for mental health and wellbeing, Lynne Neagle, said: “The 111 press 2 for urgent mental health is a significant service transformation to improve access to support and I am delighted that Hywel Dda University Health Board is one of our first health boards to launch the new 24/7 service.

“We have provided £6million to support health boards to implement this service with the aim of 24/7 coverage across Wales next year.”

Liz Carroll, director of mental health and learning disabilities, Hywel Dda University Health Board commented: “We really welcome the opportunity to be the first health board in Wales to go live with the Mental Health 111 service.

“We are pleased to say that we have had a really enthusiastic response from our staff and our key stakeholders in the development of this.

“This service will enable our population to access a single point of contact that can be used by those who want to seek information from themselves or loved ones in relation to mental health concerns or queries.

“Importantly those are operating the service will have the ability to assist in directing individuals to those services that best meet their requirements providing timely access.”

Superintendent Ross Evans, Dyfed-Powys Police lead for Mental Health added: “We welcome this new service and acknowledge the work of Hywel Dda UHB, Welsh Government and key stakeholders in achieving this milestone.

“All of our control room staff have received additional mental health training to help us improve how we support members of the public. I’m pleased to see that the new 111 system has been working well so far. We will continue to monitor progress by working closely with health colleagues who are delivering the service.

“Our collective focus continues to be on ensuring swift access to the best and most appropriate services.”